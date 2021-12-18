Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election 2021: Voting tomorrow; check time, result date, other key details

Altogether, around 40.48 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the KMC elections 2021.

KMC Election 2021 Date, MC Election 2021 Result Date: In West Bengal, the stage is all set for Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election 2021. The voting for the KMC Election 2021 will be held tomorrow for 144 wards. The much-awaited election has already seen intense campaigning by the ruling TMC and opposition parties like BJP, Congress and CPI-M. Altogether, around 40.48 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the KMC elections. The voting for the elections, which has been into various controversy, will be held from 7am to 5pm.

KMC Election 2021 Result Date, Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election 2021 Result Date: The State Election Commission has said that the counting of votes for the KMC Election will take place on December 21 and the polling process will be completed by December 22. The election has been delayed by around one and half years as the term of the elected members of the KMC had ended in May 2020. The election was delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

Challenge for TMC to Retain Power, fight between BJP-CPIM for the second spot: The TMC, which has been ruling the KMC since 2010 will look to retain the ground while the opposition BJP will look to snatch the second position in the civic body from the CPI(M)-led Left Front. The saffron party also faces the task of keeping its flock together.

The civic poll, delayed due to the pandemic, will be an opportunity for the Trinamool Congress to effect a much-needed image makeover after the 2018 panchayat election considering that it is trying to expand nationally. The rural poll that year was marked by widespread violence and the makeover will depend on its ensuring a peaceful KMC election, reported PTI.

The TMC has dropped 39 ‘non-performing’ sitting councillors. Some of them are fighting as independents or have become inactive in the poll campaign. In the assembly poll, BJP’s vote share in the KMC area was 29 per cent, while in the state it was 38 per cent. In the previous edition of the KMC poll, which was held in 2015, TMC had won 124 wards, the Left Front 13, BJP five and Congress two. A total of 950 candidates including the independents have filed nominations for 144 seats. Of the 950, there are 402 women candidates. One-third of the KMC seats are reserved for women since 1995

In the 145-year-old history of Kolkata Municipal Corporation nationalists like Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Bidhan Chandra Roy, also a former chief minister, had graced the mayor’s chair in pre-Independent India. The civic body was created during the British era in 1876 by bringing in the Calcutta Municipal Consolidation Act, 1876.