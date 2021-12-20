Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election 2021 Results: Counting of votes tomorrow for 144 wards; Opposition alleges rigging, demands repoll

The Opposition parties including the BJP, Congress and the CPI(M) have alleged rigging and even held a sit-in demonstration outside a police station in Kolkata to protest against it.

KMC election results 2021: Counting of votes for 144 wards that went to polls in Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election 2021 will be held tomorrow. According to the State Election Commission, a total of 63.63 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the KMC Election 2021. The polling was marred by incidents of violence including bombs being hurled at two booths and alleged rigging at many places.

The Opposition parties including the BJP, Congress and the CPI(M) have alleged rigging and even held a sit-in demonstration outside a police station in Kolkata to protest against it. A BJP delegation met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and urged him to take steps to countermand the civic polls. Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari claimed that there were over 100 instances of irregularities during the polls. Adhikari along with the BJP delegation held a sit-in strike inside the State Election Commissioner’s office, demanding repoll for the KMC election yesterday.

“It is disappointing that Mamata Banerjee is using police to manhandle senior BJP leader, LoP Suvendu Adhikari while he was visiting the State Election Commission. Reports of widespread electoral malpractice in KMC and now this misuse of administration doesn’t augur well for democracy,” said BJP president JP Nadda.

Two incidents of crude bombs being hurled were reported in Kolkata’s Sealdah and Khanna areas. Although the SEC claimed that only one person was injured, police put the tally of injured at 3, with one of them losing a leg. Police said that 72 people have been arrested so far for disturbing peace during the polling period.

Former Kolkata mayor and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim dismissed the allegations as “baseless and politically motivated”. A total of 23,500 Kolkata Police personnel have been deployed across the city, and route marches and area domination exercises were conducted in various parts of the metropolis, an officer of the force said.