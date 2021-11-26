Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election 2021: HC to decide on simultaneous polls in Howrah

The BJP claimed that it amounted to disregard of the proceedings before the court, in which the hearing was first held on November 16.

The West Bengal State Election Commission has announced the dates for holding the Kolkata Municipal Corporation election. The SEC said that Kolkata civic polls will be held on December 19 and the last date for filing of nominations will be December 1. The counting of votes will take place on December 22. On the other hand, BJP leader Pratap Banerjee had approached the Calcutta High Court urging the court to order holding all the civic polls in a single phase. The High Court will take up the matter on November 29.

Now, the BJP yesterday mentioned before the Calcutta High Court that the poll schedule for Kolkata Municipal Corporation was announced despite a petition seeking that polls to all municipal bodies in West Bengal be held on a single day being heard by it.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj directed the lawyer for petitioner Pratap Banerjee, BJP West Bengal vice-president, to state the grievances in the form of an affidavit.

The SEC announced the schedule for the polls on the basis of a state government notification, declaring the date for the KMC election. The BJP claimed that it amounted to disregard of the proceedings before the court, in which the hearing was first held on November 16. The division bench had on Wednesday said that it will hear the BJP’s petition on November 29.

Appearing for the state, Advocate General SN Mookherjee submitted that the SEC’s affidavit submitted before the court earlier this week contains everything regarding holding of elections to municipal bodies where it is pending, reported PTI. He submitted that by April 30, 2022, the election process to all municipal bodies is intended to be completed.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front has today announced names of candidates for elections to the 144-ward Kolkata Municipal Corporation, leaving out 17 seats, where it intends to back anti-BJP and anti-TMC forces. The TMC is said to be ready with it list and can release it anytime.