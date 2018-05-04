Kolkata Metro Railway to hire private security after assault on couple

The recent incident of moral policing took place at Dum Dum metro station earlier this week.

The Metro Railway authority is planning to hire private security personnel and install more CCTV cameras in its underground railway stations following the moral policing incident, a Metro railway spokesperson here said.

“We require more RPF personnel. We are planning to go for outsourcing security personnel. We will contact private security agencies for the purpose,” Metro Railway CPRO

Indrani Banerjee said.

Decision has been taken to increase the number of CCTV cameras at the metro stations, she said.

“Currently there are 561 CCTV cameras (in metro stations). Before this incident we had decided to install 250 more cameras. We will install those cameras at the stations”, she said.

Banerjee said that a decision has also been taken to try and fit surveillance cameras inside the 13 existing air-conditioned rakes.

“All our new rakes have closed circuit television cameras inside coaches. We are trying to fit surveillance cameras inside the 13 AC rakes. It has already been sanctioned,” she said adding that a final nod from the the Research Designs and Standards Organisation

(RDSO) to finalise its specifications was awaited.

According to media reports, a few people on Monday objected to a man hugging his woman friend in a metro train coach. An argument ensued between the two sides and the protestors heckled the couple, pushed them out of the train and beat them up at Dumdum metro station.

Protests were held outside Tollygunge and Dumdum metro stations on Wednesday against the alleged moral policing incident.

There was alleged assault of some girls protesting against the moral policing by unruly Metro Railway passengers yesterday evening near Dum Dum metro station last evening and a complaint was lodged with the police.

Asked about the incident, Banerjee said that it had nothing to do with the Metro Railway because it “happened outside the Metro Railway jurisdiction”.

A senior officer at Sinthi Police station, where the complaint was lodged said, “We are looking into the matter. We are talking to some eye witnesses who were present at the spot that time.”