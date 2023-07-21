scorecardresearch
Kolkata: Man posing as cop tries to enter Mamata Banerjee’s residence with arms in car, arrested

The incident happened hours before the Trinamool Congress chief was scheduled to leave her Kalighat residence to reach the ‘Martyr’s Day’ rally venue in the central part of Kolkata.

Written by India News Desk
Mamata Banerjee was at her residence when this incident took place.

A man was arrested on Friday with arms in his car for allegedly trying to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in Kolkata.

The man, wearing a black coat and tie, identified as Noor Alam, was arrested after he tried to drive a car with a ‘Police’ sticker to Banerjee’s residence on Harish Chatterjee Street, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said, PTI reported.

Also Read: West Bengal: Congress, BJP speak in one voice as Mamata hits campaign trail for panchayat polls

“The man was carrying arms, one khukri, ganja and several identity cards of different agencies like BSF and others. He wanted to meet the Chief Minister. This is a serious issue. We are trying to find out what was his actual purpose,” Goyal said, adding that the “man was talking incoherently”.

The vehicle he was travelling in was also seized by the police.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee backs AAP against Centre’s Ordinance; hits out at BJP

The incident happened hours before the Trinamool Congress chief was scheduled to leave her Kalighat residence to reach the ‘Martyr’s Day’ rally venue in the central part of Kolkata.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 21-07-2023 at 14:53 IST

