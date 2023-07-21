Kolkata: Man posing as cop tries to enter Mamata Banerjee’s residence with arms in car, arrested

A man was arrested on Friday with arms in his car for allegedly trying to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Kalighat residence in Kolkata.

The man, wearing a black coat and tie, identified as Noor Alam, was arrested after he tried to drive a car with a ‘Police’ sticker to Banerjee’s residence on Harish Chatterjee Street, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal said, PTI reported.

Mamata Banerjee was at her residence when this incident took place.

“The man was carrying arms, one khukri, ganja and several identity cards of different agencies like BSF and others. He wanted to meet the Chief Minister. This is a serious issue. We are trying to find out what was his actual purpose,” Goyal said, adding that the “man was talking incoherently”.

The vehicle he was travelling in was also seized by the police.

The incident happened hours before the Trinamool Congress chief was scheduled to leave her Kalighat residence to reach the ‘Martyr’s Day’ rally venue in the central part of Kolkata.

(With inputs from PTI)