Kolkata: Major fire at garment store in Gariahat

By: | Published: January 20, 2019 9:45 AM

At least 19 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire that was noticed around 1 am at Traders Assembly building.

A major blaze broke out early Sunday at a garment store in the southern part of the city’s Gariahat area, gutting goods worth lakhs and destroying
multiple shops next to the building, a senior official of the fire department said. At least 19 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire that was noticed around 1 am at Traders Assembly building, he told PTI.

Nobody was injured in the fire, the cause of which was suspected to a transformer blast, the official said.

“At the moment, the fire has been brought under control. Our men are fighting tooth and nail to douse it. We are yet to find out the exact reason behind the blaze, but preliminary findings show that transformer blast might have led to it,” the fire department official added.

