Kolkata Majherhat bridge collapse: Another bridge goes down in City of Joy; check top 5 facts

Kolkata bridge collapse: In a shocking incident, a portion of the Majherhat bridge in West Bengal’s capital collapsed on Tuesday. As per latest report, one person died and 25 others were injured. Rescue operation is going on and several are still feared trapped in the debris. The incident occurred around 4.45 pm yesterday. “We saw a mini bus, cars and bikes coming down with the collapsed bridge. We went running to the spot,” an eye-witness said. As per

Location of the bridge: The over 50-year-old bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in the crowded Alipore area connects the city centre with the heavily populated Behala, the vast area of the south west suburbs and adjacent South 24 Paraganas district. The road bridge runs over the Majherhat Railway Station on the Sealdah-Budge Budge line during the evening rush hour.

Rescue operation: In a while the place was filled with personnel from the fire brigade, police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) who began the rescue work. Locals too chipped in, eye witnesses said. Huge cranes, iron cutters and drills were brought in to remove the tonnes of debris. To trace any trapped person, the NDRF has pressed sniffer dogs into service and brought in sophisticated equipment and cameras. The nearby areas had been dug up for the metro railway construction work and construction material are strewn all over the place. The entire area has been cordoned off by the police as curious onlookers thronged the place.

CM Mamata Banerjee orders probe: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not in the state capital as she was on three-day trip to Darjeeling. However, in a statement, she announced she would cut short her visit. A “high-power committee” has been formed under the supervision of Moloy De. In a stern message, CM Banerjee said that strict action will be taken against “those whose negligence caused the disaster”.

Ex-gratia announced: The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the family of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 each for the injured. Home Minister Rajnath Singh assured Mamata of help from the Centre, if required, said sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The collapse of the part of a bridge is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the families of the victim. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.

War of words: Governor K N Tripathi, who visited the site, described it as “a big disaster”. “I have come to see the rescue work. It is a big disaster. I heard that maintenance of the bridge is entrusted with the PWD and the railways. The matter required to be enquired,” he told reporters. Opposition parties blamed the Trinamool Congress government and said its “callousness towards the repair of old bridges” was the main reason for the collapse. “It is really unfortunate that the bridge has collapsed. The state government is solely responsible for it. The issue of repair of the old bridges is not at all in the agenda of TMC government,” senior BJP leader Mukul Roy said.