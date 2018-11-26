Kolkata: Jet Airways passenger apprehended for saying he will blow up plane

A passenger travelling on Jet Airways’ Mumbai bound flight from Kolkata was taken into custody from the airport on Monday morning after he was reportedly caught talking to someone on the phone saying he will “blow up the plane”. According to news agency ANI, the passenger has been identified as J Poddar, a resident of Kolkata.

According to police, Poddar was travelling from Kolkata to Mumbai on a Jet Airways’ flight. He was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport and later handed over to the police.

Police said that Poddar’s baggage was offloaded from the plane and examined thoroughly. The flight was scheduled to take off at 9:15 am with 160 passengers but it was delayed by almost an hour. Police said they are looking into the antecedents to determine if Poddar is a threat. Police said that his family members have been asked to report to the police.

#Visuals from Kolkata: A passenger J Poddar travelling on Kolkata-Mumbai Jet Airways flight was apprehended at Kolkata airport by CISF today. He was reportedly speaking on the phone threatening to blow up the plane. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/nBZ3v1J8yW — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2018



The airline has not issued any statement so far. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Kolkata airport and rigorous checking is underway.