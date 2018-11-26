Kolkata: Jet Airways passenger apprehended for saying he will blow up plane

By: | Published: November 26, 2018 1:08 PM

A passenger travelling on Jet Airways' Mumbai bound flight from Kolkata was taken into custody from the airport on Monday morning after he was reportedly caught talking to someone on the phone saying he will "blow up the plane".

Jet AirwaysKolkata: Jet Airways passenger apprehended for saying he will blow up plane

A passenger travelling on Jet Airways’ Mumbai bound flight from Kolkata was taken into custody from the airport on Monday morning after he was reportedly caught talking to someone on the phone saying he will “blow up the plane”. According to news agency ANI, the passenger has been identified as J Poddar, a resident of Kolkata.

According to police, Poddar was travelling from Kolkata to Mumbai on a Jet Airways’ flight. He was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the airport and later handed over to the police.

Police said that Poddar’s baggage was offloaded from the plane and examined thoroughly. The flight was scheduled to take off at 9:15 am with 160 passengers but it was delayed by almost an hour. Police said they are looking into the antecedents to determine if Poddar is a threat. Police said that his family members have been asked to report to the police.


The airline has not issued any statement so far. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened at Kolkata airport and rigorous checking is underway.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kolkata: Jet Airways passenger apprehended for saying he will blow up plane
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
New Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2018 India Launch Highlights:Features, Prices and Variants explained!
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
Exclusive: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga registers 10,000 bookings within one week
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition