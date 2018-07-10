Kolkata horror! Woman allegedly raped by NGO official in presence of lady staff, 2 held

The victim lodged a police complaint claiming that she was raped inside the premises of the NGO’s office in Bowbazar area, police added. (Representative image)

On a day when Supreme Court upheld the death sentence for three convicts in the brutal 2012 Delhi gang-rape incident, another shocking incident of alleged sexual assault on a woman came to the fore in Kolkata. A woman was allegedly raped by an official of an international NGO in the West Bengal capital, according to police.

The victim lodged a police complaint claiming that she was raped inside the premises of the NGO’s office in Bowbazar area, police added. What is even more shocking is that the victim in her complaint to the police said that she was raped by the official with an active involvement of a woman employee of the NGO on Sunday.

The accused, who hails from Howrah district, has been arrested by the police. The woman employee, who was allegedly present during the time of the incident, was also picked up by police from her residence in Haridevpur last night. The accused were identified as Sheikh Rajib Hussain (30) and Vaishali Karnan Biswas (24).

“Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case under the section of gangrape,” a senior police officer was quoted as saying by IE.

The victim in her complaint said that she went to the NGO office on Sunday with Biswas where she was raped by Hussain in the presence of the woman staffer.