Kolkata heat wave: Mamata government extends summer vacation in schools till June 30

West Bengal is reeling under a severe heat wave condition. On Tuesday, the temperature hovered around 40-degree Celsius. (Image: AP photo)

Kolkata heat wave: The sudden change in weather pattern in West Bengal has provoked the state government to announce a 10-day holiday in all state-run schools. The state administration has also made an appeal to all the private schools to announce the same. State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has said that government schools will remain shut from June 20, 2018 to June 30, 2018. Hence, the classes would resume only from July 2, 2018. The schools were to reopen in the state on June 20 after summer vacations that began on May 21, 2018.

West Bengal is reeling under a severe heat wave condition. On Tuesday, the temperature hovered around 40-degree Celsius. On Monday, the mercury touched 41-degree Celsius, breaking a decade’s record for the month of June. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted severe heat wave conditions in West Bengal and adjacent Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for the next two days.

According to a senior Met official, dry wind accompanied with a heat wave in neighbouring states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha were responsible for the situation in West Bengal. However, the official added that the situation would improve June 21 onwards. The official also predicted rainfall in northern parts of Bengal. However, several parts of North 24 Parganas witnessed rainfall today.

“The monsoon advances in pulses – we’re now seeing a weak pattern, but expect to see movement next week,” D. Sivananda Pai, a senior scientist at the IMD Pune told The Telegraph.

It is unexpected that the mercury will cross the 40-degree Celsius mark after the beginning of monsoon in Kolkata. However, the current spell of monsoon has been very weak and has therefore failed to provide relief to common man.

Apart from this, the IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places in Konkan areas, Goa, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Maharashtra and Andaman and the Nicobar Islands.