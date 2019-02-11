Kolkata: Fire breaks out at godown in Burrabazar market, no casualty

By: | Published: February 11, 2019 2:22 AM

A fire broke out at a godown in the Burrabazar area of the city on Sunday evening. Fire brigade sources said five fire tenders managed to put off the blaze in two hours and there was no report of any casualty.

A fire broke out at a godown in the Burrabazar area of the city on Sunday evening. Fire brigade sources said five fire tenders managed to put off the blaze in two hours and there was no report of any casualty.

The fire broke out at the godown, located on the first floor of a building on Jamunalal Bazaz Street, at around 8:30 pm, they said. “We have managed to totally extinguish the flames at around 10:30 pm. Our men are now dumping materials gutted inside the godown in an open courtyard of the building,” a fire brigade source said.

Fire brigade personnel managed to contain the blaze by unlocking the room, located next to the godown, and sprinkling water, they said. Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose visited the spot and supervised the fire-fighting operations.

The godown mainly stocked clothes as well as some other combustible materials, they said, adding that the extent of damage is yet to be assessed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kolkata: Fire breaks out at godown in Burrabazar market, no casualty
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition