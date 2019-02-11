Kolkata: Fire breaks out at godown in Burrabazar market, no casualty

A fire broke out at a godown in the Burrabazar area of the city on Sunday evening. Fire brigade sources said five fire tenders managed to put off the blaze in two hours and there was no report of any casualty.

The fire broke out at the godown, located on the first floor of a building on Jamunalal Bazaz Street, at around 8:30 pm, they said. “We have managed to totally extinguish the flames at around 10:30 pm. Our men are now dumping materials gutted inside the godown in an open courtyard of the building,” a fire brigade source said.

Fire brigade personnel managed to contain the blaze by unlocking the room, located next to the godown, and sprinkling water, they said. Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose visited the spot and supervised the fire-fighting operations.

The godown mainly stocked clothes as well as some other combustible materials, they said, adding that the extent of damage is yet to be assessed.