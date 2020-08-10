Kolkata: Fire breaks out at building in Pollock Street area, 10 fire tenders pressed into service

The building engulfed in the fire has several offices in its premises, the report said. (Courtesy: Twitter / ANI photo)

Kolkata fire: A massive fire broke out in the Pollock Street area of central Kolkata on Monday, reports said.

Fire brigade officials told PTI that the fire was reported from a multi-storeyed building at the Pollock Street at around 5.25 pm.

The officials informed that at least 10 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the massive fire.

The building engulfed in the fire has several offices in its premises, the report said.

All people from the building have been evacuated, a senior official was quoted saying.

The fire department officials were trying hard to ensure that the blaze does not spread to the buildings nearby, the report stated.

More details awaited.