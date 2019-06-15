Kolkata doctors’ strike: Tried to contact Mamata Banerjee but got no response, says WB Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Friday said that he called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the issue of junior doctors\u2019 strike in the state but got no response from her. Tripathi's office informed that a communique has been sent to Banerjee's office that the Governor wants to meet her over the ongoing strike of doctors. \u201cI have tried to contact the chief minister. I have called her up. Till this moment there is no response from her. If she calls me, we will discuss the matter,\u201d he told reporters after visiting injured junior doctor Paribaha Mukhopadhyay at NRS Medical College and Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Tripathi had on Thursday met representatives of the doctors to listen to their grievances. Also Read: Mamata Banerjee says BJP asking doctors not to treat Muslim patients Mukhopadhyay is one of the two junior doctors attacked by relatives of an elderly patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital on Monday night. Soon after Mohammed Shahid, 75, passed away at the hospital, his family members reached the hospital around 11 pm with nearly 200 people clashed with the junior doctors on duty. Since then, doctors and medical professionals in Kolkata have launched a massive protest demanding security from the government. Mukhopadhyay was an intern doctor. He was beaten up and left with a fractured skull by the relatives of Shahid. According to reports, Mukhopadhyay suffered a skull fracture after he was hit by brick by the protesters. Medical reports show that he suffered a deep injury but is stable at the moment. According to the family members of Shahid, a local of Tangra, the septuagenarian patient died due to medical negligence and also the body was not handed over to them on time. On Friday night, Banerjee wrote a fresh letter to doctors, requesting the doctors to withdraw the agitation as people are not getting treatment. She also assured all necessary action and full government co-operation in the case. Meanwhile, hundreds of senior doctors in various state-run hospitals across the state have resigned to show solidarity with the junior doctors. Also, protesting doctors in Kolkata were backed by doctors from all over the country who disrupted the work on Friday. The doctors in West Bengal have been protesting for the past four days. The situation took an ugly turn on Thursday when Mamata Banerjee visited Kolkata's SSKM Hospital and gave the agitating doctors a four-hour ultimatum to withdraw their ongoing strike and warned of strong action if the situation was not normalised within the deadline. She even tried to communal colour to the issue. This led to a stand off between the doctors and Mamata government. The doctors are now demanding from Banerjee to apologise and assure full proof security for the doctors. In Delhi also, scores of doctors at government and private hospitals including at AIIMS disrupted work on Friday and held demonstrations to express solidarity with Bengal doctors.