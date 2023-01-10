Bangkok-bound passenger packs dollar bills worth Rs 32 lakh inside ‘gutkha’ packets – Watch

Kolkata customs officials on Sunday intercepted a passenger who was scheduled to depart to Bangkok, and recovered over Rs 32 lakh concealed inside gutkha (pan masala) pouches.

The Twitter handle of Kolkata Customs shared the video where an official can be seen tearing the sachets, where one can see neatly folded 100-dollars bills sealed inside thinly folded sheets, along with what seemed like pan masala powder.

Hundreds of gutkha packets were kept inside the trolley bag.

Acting on spot intelligence, the passenger was detained at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata following a security check of his checked-in baggage, reported PTI.

The incident took place at the Kolkata airport on Sunday night when accused Ganga Sagar, an Indian national, reached Kolkata to board a SpiceJet flight, reported The Times of India.

The passenger had passed the immigration check, and was approaching the pre-embarkation security check, when Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers of the Kolkata Customs Department intercepted him, acting on a tip-off.

Customs officials said that the check resulted in the recovery of USD 40,000 (worth over Rs 32 lakh) that was concealed inside Gutkha pouches.

Further probe in the case is underway.

In another incident, almost 2,000 undeclared cigarette cartons, which contained almost four lakh cigarette sticks worth Rs 30 lakh, were seized by Customs Officers in Mumbai on Saturday.