Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Shashi Tharoor for ‘Hindu Pakistan’ remark

A Kolkata court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for a speech he made last year, predicting that a repeat victory by the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections will lead to the creation of a Hindu Pakistan, news agency ANI reported.

A metropolitan magistrate in Kolkata issued the warrant against the Congress leader who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, based on a case filed by Sumeet Chowdhary, a city-based advocate.

The leader had said at a function in his constituency that the BJP’s return to power would create a situation leading to the formation of a Hindu Pakistan.

“If they (BJP) win… our democratic constitution will not survive as they will have all the elements to tear apart the Constitution of India and write a new one,” the Congress leader had said at the event last year.

Tharoor had said that the BJP will write a new Constitution that will pave the way for a nation where the rights of the minorities won’t be respected.

“…that new one will be the one which will enshrine principles of Hindu Rashtra, that will remove equality for minorities, that will create a Hindu Pakistan and that isn’t what Mahatama Gandhi, Nehru, Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and the great heroes of the freedom struggle fought for,” the MP had said.

Tharoor scored an electoral hat-trick by winning the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 General elections by a margin of about one lakh votes.

Tharoor had courted controversy last year when he quoted a news magazine article that likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “a scorpion sitting on a Shivling”.

His comment led to a huge uproar. Delhi BJP leader Rajeev Babbar filed a criminal defamation complaint against Tharoor, stating that his religious sentiments were hurt by the Congress leader’s statement. He was granted bail in the case in June this year.