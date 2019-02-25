Kolkata cop names Mamata Banerjee in purported suicide note, BJP seeks CBI probe

BJP leader Mukul Roy has demanded the arrest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for abetment to suicide and also asked for a CBI probe into the suicide case. (Image source: PTI)

The alleged suicide case of senior Kolkata police officer, Gaurab Chandra Dutta, has now turned into a heated issue in the political corridors of the eastern state. Dutta accused CM Banerjee of abetting his suicide by putting him on “compulsory waiting”, a purported suicide note recovered by the police has revealed.

As per the note that went viral on social media, Dutt also accused the Chief Minister of withholding his dues after he retired from the police force on December 31, 2018 at Inspector General rank. Compulsory waiting is a penal step when an officer is not given a posting.

BJP leader Mukul Roy has demanded the arrest of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for abetment to suicide and also sought a CBI probe into the case.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh spoke at the BJP headquarters in Kolkata on Saturday and said that in his suicide letter, Dutt wrote that he was forced to take his life…This proves that IPS officers and other police officers are working under pressure. We want a CBI probe into this…”

READ ALSO | ‘Cash for votes’: Chidambaram says BJP offering crumbs to placate debt-ridden families through PM-KISAN

The police also released a statement on Twitter about the proceedings that had been initiated against Dutta.

“It is being informed that Dutta was under suspension from February 2010 to October 2010. A disciplinary proceeding was initiated against him for conduct unbecoming of an officer. On the withdrawal of suspension, he was an officer on compulsory waiting since October 2010. Another DP (disciplinary proceeding) was initiated against Dutta in May 2012 for gross financial irregularities which was inquired by the State Vigilance Commission. The inquiry is still continuing. Dutta superannuated on 31st December.”

Gaurav Dutt was a 1986-batch IPS officer. However, the Kolkata police has denied the accusations on Dutta’s death as “shocking”.

“It was an unnatural death. Investigation has been initiated, Amit Javalgi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) of Bidhannagar Commissionerate was quoted as saying. The state government, so far, has not made any comment on the incident.

The alleged suicide note has now gone viral on social media. However, it remains unclear if the note is genuine or who was behind posting the note online.

However, Dutta’s wife has said that he had written it in February. Dutta’s wife Sreyasi told The Indian Express that her husband had been “frustrated” by the disciplinary proceedings against him.

“He tried doors of administration and other IPS officers to close the cases against him. For a decade, he had no duty. After retirement in December 2018, he was broken down. The letter he wrote is his suicide note. I want the truth to come out,” she said.

As per reports, on February 19, Dutta’s wife came back home to find him lying in a pool of blood at their Salt Lake residence; his wrists were slit. He was rushed to the hospital but died.

Dutta was allegedly suspended for nine months starting February 2010 due to “conduct unbecoming of an officer” with two cases on him. The suspension came after a wife of a constable complained against Dutta that he had tortured her husband as he had refused the sexual advances of the officer.

In 2012 as well, Dutta had faced disciplinary action for alleged financial discrepancies which were inquired into by the State Vigilance Commission and are still continuing.

Now, BJP’s Mukul Roy has asked the IPS association to take up Dutt’s case.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had protested against arbitrary action by the CBI on the then Kolkata Police Commissioner three weeks ago and had also implored the IPS Association as it would speak up in favour of Rajeev Kumar.

The CBI had virtually charged into Kumar’s official residence on February 3 to interrogate him on the chit fund scam case.