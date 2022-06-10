Kolkata: Cop fires aimlessly in front of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, kills woman before shooting self

A policeman on Friday opened fire in front of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, killing one woman while injuring another person, before shooting himself, according to local police. The cop, who was posted at the Deputy High Commission outpost, started firing several rounds from his rifle aimlessly in the congested area of Central Kolkata, creating chaos and panic all around.

While the bullets hit several cars that were parked around, a woman, who was passing by while riding pillion on a motorcycle, was hit by a stray bullet and died on the spot after falling down from the bike. The rider sustained a bullet injury on his back. According to local media reports, there is no threat to his life after he was treated in the nearby state government-run SSKM Hospital.

The cop, who was incidentally posted for the first time today at the Bangladeshi Deputy High Commission, fired at least 10-15 rounds, before shooting himself dead, according to IE Bangla.

“The whole episode lasted for around five minutes,” a visibly shaken person, who had witnessed the incident first-hand, told news agency PTI.

The reason behind the shocking attack by the cop is unknown, police said, adding that a preliminary probe has been launched in the matter. The identities of the cop and woman have not yet been disclosed. Their bodies remained lying at the spot for a few minutes before a large team of police came and took them away. The two bodies that were recovered from the incident have been sent for post-mortem, police added.