Kolkata civic body polls live updates: 144 wards vote today, BJP looks to make inroads

Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election Live Updates: Polling in all the 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is currently underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols amid tight security arrangements. State Election Commission Secretary Nilanjan Sandilya said that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure free and fair elections. Voting is being held at 4,959 polling booths and it will continue till 5 PM, he said.

Around 23,000 Kolkata Police personnel have been deployed across the city, and route marches and area domination exercises conducted in various parts of the metropolis, an officer of the force said. More than 200 police pickets have also been set up at crucial points across the city, he said.

Live Updates The Trinamool Congress is looking to retain its winning streak in the state in the December 19 election, particularly as the BJP is still reeling from the scale of its Assembly poll defeat, and the defections from its ranks to the TMC since. 8:21 (IST) 19 Dec 2021 Visuals from ward no. 134 APJ Abdul Kalam English Medium School https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1472394298729517058