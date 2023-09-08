Kolkata: Childcare home director arrested for raping girl for 10 years

Three people, including the director and principal of a blind school and children’s home in Kolkata’s Haridevpur area, were arrested on Thursday following complaints of rape of a minor girl at the institution.

The minor was allegedly raped for 10 years inside the safe home, police were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The director, principal and the cook of the institute were arrested earlier in the day in connection with the incident, a police officer said.

The inmates have been shifted to a safe place after the allegations surfaced.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)