Kolkata carcass meat racket: CM urges people not to panic, assures of action

The West Bengal CID today arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the carcass meat racket, and seized nearly six tonnes of meat from a cold storage here, a senior official of the agency said.

The West Bengal CID today arrested one person for his alleged involvement in the carcass meat racket, and seized nearly six tonnes of meat from a cold storage here, a senior official of the agency said. With the latest arrest, a total of 12 people have been held in connection with the scandal, including a leader of a political outfit. Acting on a tip-off, the SIT formed by the CID to look into the case, nabbed the man from the Belaghata area this morning, and upon questioning, learnt about the cold storage on Canal West Road.

“Samples of the seized meat were sent for test at a state government-run laboratory in the city to find out its source,” the official said. Raw meat meant for supplying to eateries and departmental stores in West Bengal should undergo tests at laboratories, a high-powered committee set up to form a mechanism to keep check on the quality of food, had said yesterday. The state government has directed all police stations in the state to keep a watch on the sale of meat.