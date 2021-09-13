Kolkata businessman shot at by gang of 15-18 men, police suspect ‘business rivalry’

Pankaj Singh was returning home with a few friends around midnight after attending an invitation when his car stopped near Gorky Sadan in the upscale locality.
A businessman was assaulted and shot at in south Kolkata’s Elgin area on Monday morning after his car was stopped by a gang of 15-18 bike-borne assailants, police said. No arrests have been made till now in connection with the case.
The Howrah-based businessman, identified as Pankaj Singh, was returning home with a few friends around midnight after attending an invitation when his car stopped near Gorky Sadan in the upscale locality. Singh was first assaulted by the gang after he stepped out of his car. Later, one of them pulled out a gun and allegedly shot him, hitting his right hand, according to the police.
Singh who had a close shave was undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.
It seems to be a matter of of business rivalry, an officer of the Shakespeare Sarani police station said.
“We are talking to the eyewitnesses as well as his friends who were with him. The footage of the CCTVs in that area is being checked. Our investigation is on. The businessman is stable at the moment,” he said.
