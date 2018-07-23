​​​
  3. Kolkata building collapse: 2 killed, 2 hurt as two-storey house crumbles down following heavy rains

Kolkata building collapse: 2 killed, 2 hurt as two-storey house crumbles down following heavy rains

A dilapidated building collapsed in central part of the city following heavy showers in the early hours today, killing two people and critically injuring two others, a disaster management official said.

By: | Kolkata | Updated: July 23, 2018 4:05 PM
building collapse in kolkata today, building collapse in kolkata, building collapse in burrabazar kolkata, building collapse, building collapse incident, kolkata house collapse, kolkata rains, west bengal, west bengal rains The deceased were identified as Gopal Naskar (60) and Manik Jana (48), both residents of the residential-cum-commercial building, a senior official said. (Twitter/ANI)

A dilapidated building collapsed in central part of the city following heavy showers in the early hours today, killing two people and critically injuring two others, a disaster management official said. The incident happened around 2.30am when the two-storey building came crumbling down at the Baithakkhana Road in Muchipara Police station area of the city, he said. The deceased were identified as Gopal Naskar (60) and Manik Jana (48), both residents of the residential-cum-commercial building, a senior official said.

The two injured — Ratan Chaudhuri (48) and Binod Shaw (50) — were admitted to a nearby hospital, he said. “Rescue operations are underway to ascertain if anyone else is trapped under the debris. Apart from local councillor, teams of Kolkata police and state disaster management personnel, along with fire brigade and civil defence officials, have reached the site,” the official added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top