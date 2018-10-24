Kolkata bridge stampede: Mamata Banerjee blames Railways of negligence and callousness

“I feel there is a gap in coordination and Railways should look into it, they should have given some time gap between the arrival of two trains when the passengers have to change platforms,” she said. (IE)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday blamed the Railways of negligence and callousness over the stampede on a foot overbridge at Santragachi station, in which two persons died. Banerjee, who visited the station after the incident, said there should be more internal coordination to prevent such situation.

“I feel there is a gap in coordination and Railways should look into it, they should have given some time gap between the arrival of two trains when the passengers have to change platforms,” she said. “Such situations occur due to negligence and callousness, Railways should act in a more responsible way,” Banerjee, who is a former Railway minister, said adding such situation do not occur if precautions are taken in advance.

Noting that “safety and security cannot be compromised,” Banerjee said that Railways did not seek any help from the state government during the festive season for crowd management. Separately in a Tweet, she said “another unfortunate incident on railways today. Sadly, too many such tragedies are happening like this even during festive season, including Amritsar.”

“Railways are the lifeline of our nation. Safety of rail passengers must be taken care of at all times,” she said. Banerjee, who went to the station from a Durga Puja immersion carnival in the city, said that the state government will hold an administrative inquiry. She went to the state-run Howrah General Hospital from the station.

“Railways must take proper care of safety and security of passengers; they should hold an investigation into the incident,” Banerjee told newspersons at the hospital. Referring to the Amritsar incident, she said “the Railways must be more careful and cannot shirk its responsibility.” Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to the kin of each of the deceased and Rs one lakh each to the injured from the state government.