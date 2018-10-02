Kolkata blast: 8-year-old killed, many injured in explosion in Dum Dum’s Nagerbazar; Mamata’s minister blames RSS

Kolkata blast in Dum Dum’s Nagerbazar: Bomb squad official at the area. (Image courtesy ANI)

Kolkata blast in Dum Dum’s Nagerbazar: An eight-year-old child was killed and at least 10 others injured in an explosion that ripped the Nagerbazar in Kolkata’s Dum Dum area on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place in front of a multi-storey building which also houses the office of South Dum Dum Municipality Chairman Panchu Roy. Heavy presence of police force was deployed in the area and a CID bomb disposal squad and fire brigade personnel were present in the area, reports said.

According to a West Bengal police official, the explosion was reported outside a fruit shop on the ground floor of the building in the congested Kazipara area under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum Police Station at around 9- 9.30 am. “It was a high-intensity blast. 4 people seriously injured, 6 injured. Found some iron nails but can’t ascertain the cause of blast yet as there is no smell of gunpowder,” the official said.

The injured have been rushed to the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital where one child succumbed to injuries. A forensic team and sniffer dogs have been sent to the spot to ascertain the nature of the explosion, police said. “Initially, we thought it was a gas cylinder blast. But it is not so. We are trying to find out the details. Forensic experts, along with the CID bomb disposal squad, are examining the area,” a senior officer of Barrackpore City Police Commissionerate said.

Image courtesy ANI

Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Purnendu Basu has blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for the incident. Basu, Minister for Technical Education and Training and Skill Development, said, “I think this type of blast is similar to the ones carried out by RSS elsewhere.” In a veiled attack at BJP, South Dum Dum Municipality Chairman Roy said the incident was a “pre-planned blast”.

“They had planned to kill me and other TMC workers, as it would create panic and help them gain foothold in the area,” he was quoted as saying by PTI. He also rejected the contention that the explosion was a result of infighting within the TMC, claiming there was no such issue in south Bengal.