Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express runs over three Indian Railways gangmen in Uttar Pradesh

By: | Published: November 5, 2018 4:54 PM

An inquiry has been ordered as senior officials have rushed to the spot. "AEN/HRI and AO/Roza have proceeded to the site along with concerned supervisors. ADRM, Sr DEN 2, Sr DSO, Sr DPO and Sr DSC RPF have proceeded to site from Divisional Headquarters. Necessary arrangements being ensured," the statement reads.

Indian Railways The incident took place between Sanda and Umartali stations when the three gangmen were working on the tracks. Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express ran over them around 12 pm

In an unfortunate incident, three railway gangmen (Group D employees of Indian Railways) were mowed down by a train in Uttar Pradesh today. The incident took place between Sanda and Umartali stations when the three gangmen were working on the tracks. Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express ran over them around 12 pm, reports said.

“Three Gangmen while drilling on the rails without any prior block, have been reportedly run over by Train no. 12317 (Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takth Express) between Sandila (SAN) Umartali (UTA) station (AMG-ROZA Section) UP Line at KM 1125/19 at about 11:55 hrs. SSE/P-way Incharge was deputed for the supervision of this work,” Railways said in a statement.

An inquiry has been ordered as senior officials have rushed to the spot. “AEN/HRI and AO/Roza have proceeded to the site along with concerned supervisors. ADRM, Sr DEN 2, Sr DSO, Sr DPO and Sr DSC RPF have proceeded to site from Divisional Headquarters. Necessary arrangements being ensured,” the statement reads.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

In January this year, two gangmen were killed after being hit by a goods train while inspecting a railway line in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place near Ujhani Railway station in Budaun district when gangmen Dilip (32) and Hasif (30) were inspecting the railway line. Due to severe cold both of them had covered their ears and probably could not hear the approaching train, police said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express runs over three Indian Railways gangmen in Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition