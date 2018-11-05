Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express runs over three Indian Railways gangmen in Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place between Sanda and Umartali stations when the three gangmen were working on the tracks. Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express ran over them around 12 pm

In an unfortunate incident, three railway gangmen (Group D employees of Indian Railways) were mowed down by a train in Uttar Pradesh today. The incident took place between Sanda and Umartali stations when the three gangmen were working on the tracks. Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takht Express ran over them around 12 pm, reports said.

“Three Gangmen while drilling on the rails without any prior block, have been reportedly run over by Train no. 12317 (Kolkata-Amritsar Akal Takth Express) between Sandila (SAN) Umartali (UTA) station (AMG-ROZA Section) UP Line at KM 1125/19 at about 11:55 hrs. SSE/P-way Incharge was deputed for the supervision of this work,” Railways said in a statement.

An inquiry has been ordered as senior officials have rushed to the spot. “AEN/HRI and AO/Roza have proceeded to the site along with concerned supervisors. ADRM, Sr DEN 2, Sr DSO, Sr DPO and Sr DSC RPF have proceeded to site from Divisional Headquarters. Necessary arrangements being ensured,” the statement reads.

In January this year, two gangmen were killed after being hit by a goods train while inspecting a railway line in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place near Ujhani Railway station in Budaun district when gangmen Dilip (32) and Hasif (30) were inspecting the railway line. Due to severe cold both of them had covered their ears and probably could not hear the approaching train, police said.