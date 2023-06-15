Kolkata Airport Fire: Airports Authority of India begins probe into the incident, Scindia calls it ‘unfortunate’

A day after a fire broke out inside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (Kolkata) Airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) started an investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson of AAI informed that the exact reason behind the fire will be known after an investigation, adding that, a probe has been started into the incident.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose in a conversation with PTI stated that initially, the authorities believed that the fire was caused due to some fault related to the air conditioning system.

Notably, the fire broke out at the check-in area of the Kolkata airport around 9.12 pm on Wednesday and caused panic and chaos among the passengers.

However, the blaze was doused out within 30 minutes and the heck-in service resumed at 10.25 pm. The officials also informed that no passenger was injured in the mishap and no arriving flight was delayed due to the incident.

‘Unfortunate’: Jotiraditya Scindia on Kolkata airport fire

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a tweet described the fire incident at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra International Airport, which is the largest hub for air traffic in eastern India, as “unfortunate”.

“An unfortunate but minor fire broke out at the Kolkata airport near a check-in counter. I am in touch with the airport director, the situation is under control. All passengers and staff have been evacuated from the area. Everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported. The check-in process resumed at 10:25 pm. The cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest,” Scindia said. He also assured that the cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest.