scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Kolkata Airport Fire: Airports Authority of India begins probe into the incident, Scindia calls it ‘unfortunate’

A fire at India’s major eastern airport hub in Kolkata filled the departure lounge with smoke late Wednesday and prompted a brief evacuation of travelers, the airport authority said.

Written by Shipra Parashar
kolkata airport
The fire broke out at the check-in area of the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport around 9.12 pm on Wednesday, leading to chaos and panic among passengers. (Photo Credits: PTI)

A day after a fire broke out inside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (Kolkata) Airport, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) started an investigation into the incident. 

A spokesperson of AAI informed that the exact reason behind the fire will be known after an investigation, adding that, a probe has been started into the incident. 

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose in a conversation with PTI stated that initially, the authorities believed that the fire was caused due to some fault related to the air conditioning system. 

Also Read
Also Read

Notably, the fire broke out at the check-in area of the Kolkata airport around 9.12 pm on Wednesday and caused panic and chaos among the passengers. 

However, the blaze was doused out within 30 minutes and the heck-in service resumed at 10.25 pm. The officials also informed that no passenger was injured in the mishap and no arriving flight was delayed due to the incident. 

‘Unfortunate’: Jotiraditya Scindia on Kolkata airport fire

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a tweet described the fire incident at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra International Airport, which is the largest hub for air traffic in eastern India, as “unfortunate”.

Also Read

“An unfortunate but minor fire broke out at the Kolkata airport near a check-in counter. I am in touch with the airport director, the situation is under control. All passengers and staff have been evacuated from the area. Everyone is safe and no injuries have been reported. The check-in process resumed at 10:25 pm. The cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest,” Scindia said. He also assured that the cause of the fire will be ascertained at the earliest.

More Stories on
Airport
Kolkata

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 15-06-2023 at 11:07 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Most Read : Most Read News Stories ×
PHOTO GALLERYGold Rate TodayStock Market