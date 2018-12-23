Kolebira election result 2018 Live Updates: Congress’ Viksal Kongadi leads by 1,000 votes after sixth round of counting

Kolebira election result: The JMM is supporting Menon Ekka who is the wife of former minister Enos Ekka. (Representational photo)

Kolebira bypoll result Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Kolebita assembly seat of Jharkhand is in the process. The bypoll was held on Thursday. The main contest is between the Congress, BJP and Jharkhand Party. The BJP has fielded Basant Soreng, while the Congress candidate is Viksal Kongadi. The Jharkhand Party has put up Menon Ekka. The Congress is supported by all the opposition parties except the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

In Kolebira, there are 2,79,332 voters. There were 270 polling booths, of which 70 were sensitive. The seat fell vacant after Enos Ekka was convicted in the murder case of a teacher and awarded life sentence.

A voter turnout of 62.89 per cent was recorded in the bypoll.