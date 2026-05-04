Chennai Kolathur Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
A. L. Naresh Kumar IND Awaited
A. Raji IND Awaited
Aathithya Samata Party Awaited
Arul Doss. A. IND Awaited
E. Raamadasan Makkal Nalvaazhvuk Katchi Awaited
Farmer Jayaraman. S K J. IND Awaited
J. Suriya Muthu IND Awaited
K. Elumalai Veerath Thiyagi Viswanathadoss Thozhilalarkal Katchi Awaited
K. Panneer Selvam IND Awaited
Kaja Maideen IND Awaited
M. K. Stalin DMK Awaited
M. Poornima IND Awaited
M. Rajeshkumar IND Awaited
M. Suresh IND Awaited
Nanda Kumar IND Awaited
Oormila Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
P. Milany IND Awaited
P. Santhana Krishnan AIADMK Awaited
R. Balaji IND Awaited
R. Mahesh IND Awaited
R. Raj Guru IND Awaited
R. Ravikumar IND Awaited
R. Senthil Kumar IND Awaited
Raja. G. IND Awaited
S. Balachandar IND Awaited
S. Sharan IND Awaited
S.Y. Syed Yusuf Republican Party of India (Athawale) Awaited
Selvi Steffi. V. M IND Awaited
Sivagnanasam Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi Awaited
Soundara Pandian Luder Seth Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Subashini BSP Awaited
V. A. Sudhakar IND Awaited
V. Naresh Babu IND Awaited
V. S. Babu Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Vigirdhan IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Kolathur assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Kolathur Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 86.12% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Kolathur assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the Dravida Munetra Kazhagam candidate won from Kolathur with a margin of 70384 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Kolathur assembly elections?

Kolathur Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name M.K. Stalin Aadirajaram 70384
Party Name Dravida Munetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Kolathur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Kolathur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.