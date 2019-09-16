Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, former Andhra Pradesh Speaker and TDP leader, passes away after alleged suicide attempt

Rao (72), was the first Speaker after the bifurcation of the state in 2014 and continue till 2019. (ANI File photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed grief over the death of former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao. Reddy also conveyed his condolences to Rao’s family members. Earlier in the day, Rao allegedly committed suicide at his home in Hyderabad. The former speaker is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Speaking to news agency ANI, DCP, Hyderabad West Zone, said, “He was brought dead to the hospital, his family members told us that he tried to commit suicide by hanging. Suicide can be confirmed only after postmortem, the case has been registered.”

Rao (72), was the first Speaker after the bifurcation of the state in 2014 and continue till 2019. The state was bifurcated into- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. A six-time MLA from the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), had served as the panchayat raj and rural development minister in Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet. He also served as a home minister in NT Rama Rao cabinet in 1985. Rao joined the Telugu Desam Party in the early 1980s.

K Krishna Saagar Rao, Chief Spokesperson, Andhra Pradesh BJP said, “Shocked to know that former minister, former AP speaker Shri Kodela Siva Prasad has committed suicide. I extend heartfelt condolences on the unfortunate demise of this senior politician. May his soul rest in peace.”

The reason behind his suicide is still unknown. Several cases of corruption have been filed against his family members after the formation of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government in the state. A case has been registered by the Hyderabad West Zone police in the mysterious death.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has expressed grief over Rao’s death. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also expressed shock on the sudden demise of the senior TDP leader.