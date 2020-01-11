Kochi Marudu Flats Demolition: High rises demolished to dust! See pics

Updated: January 11, 2020 11:32:02 AM

Evacuation of people residing in the 200 meter radius is completed and traffic has been regulated through the roads around the structures, they said.

kochi Marudu flats demolition, kochi demolition, demolition of Marudu flats, Ernakulam District, illegal marudu flats, Coastal Regulation Zone normsThe complexes housing a total of 343 flats would be brought down using the implosion method and the companies engaged for it have completed the filling of explosives in the structures on Wednesday. (ANI photo)

Evacuation of people residing around the two illegal apartment complexes here, was completed hours before the demolition of the structures began on Saturday morning. The prohibitory order declared by the Ernakulam District Collector using his authority as District Magistrate came into force at 8 am in the evacuation zone of the two residential complexes–H2O Holyfaith and Alfa Serene–being demolished at Maradu municipality, officials said.

Two of the high rises would be demolished at 11 am and 11.05 am on Saturday and the rest on Sunday, complying with the orders of the Apex Court which held the structures to be illegal as they had been built in violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

 

The complexes housing a total of 343 flats would be brought down using the implosion method and the companies engaged for it have completed the filling of explosives in the structures on Wednesday. They have said the demolition would be carried out safely without causing any damage to buildings in the neighbourhood.

