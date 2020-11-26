‘Know Your Constitution’ to strengthen constitutional safeguards, PM Modi tells nation on Samvidhan Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Constitution Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday marked the occasion of Constitution Day of India and said the day is to pay homage to the inspiration of Mahatma Gandhi and the commitment of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He said many such representatives had paved the way for the Navnirman of India. “The country should remember those efforts, for this purpose, it was decided to celebrate November 26 as Constitution Day 5 years ago,” the prime minister said while addressing the nation on the occasion of the Constitution Day.

The prime minister said everything from the role of the three parts of the constitution to decorum is described in the Constitution itself. “In the 70s, we saw how there was an attempt to dissolve the dignity of separation of power, but the country got the answer only from the Constitution,” he said referring to the Emergency imposed by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. “After that period of emergency, the system of checks and balances became stronger and stronger. The legislature, executive and judiciary all three learnt a lot from that period and moved forward,” the prime minister said.

Highlighting the features of the Indian Constitution, the prime minister said that it has many features but one that makes it special is the importance given to duties. “Mahatma Gandhi was very keen about this. He saw a close link between rights and duties. He felt that once we perform our duties, rights will automatically be safeguarded,” the prime minister said.

He said now our effort should be that the common citizen’s understanding of the Constitution should be more comprehensive. “Nowadays you hear KYC…Know Your Customer is an important aspect of digital security. Similarly, KYC i.e. Know Your Constitution can also strengthen our constitutional safeguard,” he added.

The prime minister also said that there has also been a big problem that constitutional and legal language is difficult to understand for the person for whom that law is made. He said that difficult words, long lines, big paragraphs, the clauses unknowingly become a tricky trap.

The prime minister further said that the language of our laws should be so simple that even the commonest person can understand it. “We, the people of India, have given this Constitution to ourselves. Therefore, every decision taken under this, every citizen should feel directly connected to every law, it has to be ensured,” he added.