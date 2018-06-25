Know the ‘black’ history! Modi govt to include chapters on impact of Emergency on democracy in textbooks

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. (ANI)

The Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar today said that the government will include chapters on the effect of Emergency, imposed by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on 25th June1975, on democracy in textbooks. This will be done to keep the future generations informed, said the minister. “There are chapters and references in our textbooks on emergency but we will also include in our syllabus how did the black phase of emergency affected the democracy. So that the future generations get to know about itm” ANI quoted Javadekar as saying.

Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also said on Monday that chapter on Emergency should be included in textbooks.

In a blog post titled ‘The 1975 Emergency — A dirty deceit against democracy’, Naqvi said, “The Emergency of 1975 was the biggest blot on the Indian democracy, hundreds of people were killed and oppressed in jail; “the Government terrorism and anarchy, cruelty” was at its peak; democratic and Constitutional rights of the people were violated; political opponents, social activists had been jailed; sedition charges were levelled against political-social activists, students, journalists and they had been jailed and killed for opposing dictatorship; they were kept without food for several days; they had been kept standing on their one leg for hours; they were intimidated; Freedom of Speech had been throttled; legislature, executive, judiciary had been held hostage.”

The Union minister further said, ” A chapter on the Emergency should be included in textbooks, as there was a need to tell the people especially the younger generation about the atrocities and torture committed during the period which witnessed destruction of the soul of the democracy and the Constitution. Majority of the population of the country especially the youths don’t know that Emergency of 1975 was imposed by the Congress to protect their ‘power and throne.’ This was the result of dictatorial mindset.”

“Inclusion of the chapter on the Emergency in the text books will be a strong and effective message of power of democratic values against the dictatorial mindset,” he concluded.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday address a BJP event in Mumbai to express gratitude towards those who fought against the Emergency in 1975. In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio programme last year, Modi referred to Emergency as “such a black night cannot be forgotten”.

Emergency imposition by Indira Gandhi in 1975 evoked a country-wide outrage and triggered a mass movement that forced the then government to lift it.