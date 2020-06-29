KK Venugopal reappointed Attorney General for another year

By: |
Published: June 29, 2020 11:44 PM

Senior government officials had earlier said that the Centre had written to Venugopal, 89, about its plan to give him a fresh tenure.

KK Venugopal, attorney General, New Delhi, attorney General KK Venugopal, Mukul RohatgiVenugopal, a leading lawyer of the country, succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the Attorney General on June 30, 2017.

KK Venugopal was on Monday reappointed as the Attorney General for India for one year. His present three-year term ends on Tuesday.

“The President is pleased to re-appoint Shri K K Venugopal, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of one year we.f. July 1, 2020,” a notification said.

Related News

Senior government officials had earlier said that the Centre had written to Venugopal, 89, about its plan to give him a fresh tenure.

In his reply, the top law officer said due to his advanced age, he would prefer to have a one-year fresh stint.

Venugopal, a leading lawyer of the country, succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the Attorney General on June 30, 2017.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. KK Venugopal reappointed Attorney General for another year
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 4 PM Tuesday
2Man accused of Rs 8-crore GST evasion turns out to be Pakistani, obtained Aadhaar, PAN on forged documents  
3Bihar MLC Election 2020: All 9 candidates elected unopposed; JDU, RJD bag 3 seats each