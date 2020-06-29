KK Venugopal reappointed Attorney General for another year

Venugopal, a leading lawyer of the country, succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the Attorney General on June 30, 2017.

KK Venugopal was on Monday reappointed as the Attorney General for India for one year. His present three-year term ends on Tuesday.

“The President is pleased to re-appoint Shri K K Venugopal, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of one year we.f. July 1, 2020,” a notification said.

Senior government officials had earlier said that the Centre had written to Venugopal, 89, about its plan to give him a fresh tenure.

In his reply, the top law officer said due to his advanced age, he would prefer to have a one-year fresh stint.

