KK Venugopal reappointed Attorney General for another year

Senior government officials had earlier said that the Centre had written to Venugopal, 89, about its plan to give him a fresh tenure.
KK Venugopal was on Monday reappointed as the Attorney General for India for one year. His present three-year term ends on Tuesday.
“The President is pleased to re-appoint Shri K K Venugopal, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of one year we.f. July 1, 2020,” a notification said.
In his reply, the top law officer said due to his advanced age, he would prefer to have a one-year fresh stint.
Venugopal, a leading lawyer of the country, succeeded Mukul Rohatgi as the Attorney General on June 30, 2017.
