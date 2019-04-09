RSS leader attacked, PSO shot dead at Kishtwar hospital in Jammu and Kashmir

RSS leader injured, his security guard killed in Kishtwar

RSS Leader’s PSO Shot Dead in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir: The personal security guard of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader in Jammu and Kashmir was killed when a group of suspected militants opened fire on him. According to police, the incident occurred at a hospital in Kishtwar town of the state on Tuesday afternoon. Militants also snatched the security official’s weapon before they decamped.

A PTI report said that the deceased man was a security guard of local RSS leader Chandrakanta. The RSS functionary had gone to the hospital for a check-up. He was allegedly attacked by militants inside the hospital.

It was then the security official jumped to Chandrakanta’s rescue and he was killed. Narrating the sequence of events, police said that suspected militants barged into the hospital and snatched the PSO’s weapon and attempted to open fire at the RSS leader.

In the ensuing scuffle, the policeman was shot dead. The RSS leader received minor injuries, police said. Senior police officials have been rushed to the scene and a probe is underway to trace the attackers.

Meanwhile, television reports claimed that it was a terror attack and the target of the attack was Chandrakanta.

In Tral area of south Kashmir, reports say that a brief exchange of fire also took place between militants and security officials in the morning. Tral falls in Pulwama district where 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a fidayeen attack in February.

The killing of RSS leader’s bodyguard took place a day after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the government will be left with no option but to annul Articles 370 and 35A if there is a demand for a separate Prime Minister for Jammu and Kashmir. Singh’s remarks and the BJP’s promise to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A in its manifesto triggered sharp reactions from former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. The leaders, speaking in one voice, said that any move to tinker with the state’s autonomy would alter its relationship with India.