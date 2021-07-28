Kishtwar Cloudburst: Five dead, around 40 missing in Jammu and Kashmir village

Most parts of Jammu have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days.

Five people were killed in a cloudburst that occurred in a remote village in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier today. While the authorities have recovered five bodies, around 40 people are said to be missing after the incident. The cloudburst triggered flash floods in which some houses were swept away.

According to reports, the cloudburst struck Honzar village in Dacchan tehsil around 4.30 am. A joint rescue and relief operation by police, army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is underway.

News Agency PTI reported that while six houses were swept away by the flash floods, two women are among the five bodies that have been recovered so far.

While a team of SDRF from Kishtwar has already reached the affected village, two more teams are on their way from Doda and Udhampur districts. Two more SDRF teams are waiting for the weather to improve to get airlifted from Jammu and Srinagar, reported the PTI.

Udhampur MP and Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that he spoke to the DM and is keeping a close track of the situation.

“Kishtwar Cloudburst: Just now spoke to DM Sh Ashok Sharma. Following cloudburst in the Dachhan region, 30 to 40 persons are missing, 4 dead bodies recovered so far. Rescue operations going on with help of SDRF and Army. Air Force authorities contacted for lifting the injured as and when required. Keeping close track of the situation. Every kind of further help will be provided as per requirement,” said Jitendra Singh.

Most parts of Jammu have been receiving heavy rains for the past few days. Authorities in Kishtwar have already asked people living along water bodies and slide-prone areas to remain vigilant as there is a prediction of more rains in the coming days.