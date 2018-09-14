​​​
  3. Kishtwar bus accident today: 13 passengers killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

Kishtwar bus accident today: 13 passengers killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir

At least 13 passengers were killed and 13 more injured when a mini bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a senior police officer said.

By: | Kishtwar | Published: September 14, 2018 1:13 PM
kishtwar road accident today, kishtwar road accident yesterday, kishtwar road accident, kishtwar bus accident today, kishtwar breaking news today, kishtwar road deaths, kishtwar accident today, kishtwar accident news today, kishtwar accident latest news Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said the district administration was making efforts to airlift eight critically-injured passengers to Jammu. (Twitter/ANI)

At least 13 passengers were killed and 13 more injured when a mini bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, a senior police officer said. The accident occurred at Dandaran, near Thakrai, when the driver of the mini bus, which was on its way to Kishtwar from the Keshwan area, lost control of it and the vehicle plunged into the over-300-foot gorge, near the Chenab riverbed, on Friday morning.

“So far, 13 persons are confirmed dead and 13 others injured,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kishtwar Rajinder Gupta, who is leading the rescue operation, told PTI. The bus was carrying over 30 passengers, he said, adding that the rescue operation was launched immediately after the accident.

Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said the district administration was making efforts to airlift eight critically-injured passengers to Jammu. “The next of the kin of the deceased will be given an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each, while Rs 50,000 will be given to each of the injured persons,” Rana said. This is the third major accident in Kishtwar district in the last one month.

While 13 Machail Yatra devotees were killed when their cab plunged into a gorge on August 21, seven persons were killed and 12 others injured when two vehicles were hit by boulders a day earlier.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top