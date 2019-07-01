Kishtwar bus accident: 35 killed, Governor Satya Pal Malik announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of deceased

A child injured in Kishtwar road accident is shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment, in Jammu. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of those killed in the Jammu bus accident. At least 35 people were killed on Monday morning when a bus fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district. Malik also directed the administration to provide treatment to all those injured in the accident.

According to initial reports, the mini bus was carrying passengers in excess of its capacity. The Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that the Governor has directed the state Transport department to take away unfit vehicles and untrained drivers off the road. The J&K Governor also assured that an investigation would be thoroughly conducted and strong decisions will be soon taken against those responsible in the next SAC meeting.

A few months ago the J&K Governor had observed that most of the accidents take place due to careless and untrained drivers who flout road safety rules while driving. Such negligent drivers become the reason for the loss of many precious lives.

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the loss of lives in a Jammu and Kashmir bus accident. While calling it a heart-wrenching accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of lives and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The J&K Governor also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

Meanwhile, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sharply criticised the incident and held successive administrations guilty. “Successive administrations are all guilty of the same thing – accident; high death toll; condolence statement; announcement of ex-gratia relief & we repeat the cycle the next time an accident happens. The next Government in J&K HAS TO break this cycle & end this indifference,” he tweeted.

Expressing her condolences, former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti said that the state was yet to come out of grief inflicted by Peer Ki Gali incident in which 11 students were killed. She urged the state government to ponder over why the road links in the state were becoming death traps for common masses.