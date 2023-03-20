Farmers’ protest returns to Delhi: ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ at Ramlila Maidan today, advisory issued

In view of the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’ organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, where farmers will gather at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Monday, Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory asking public and motorists to avoid roads around the Ramlila Maidan, especially JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Ajmeri Gate Chowk.

Thousands of farmers will descend at the famous protest site to press for a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP), the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, said in a statement on Sunday.

“As per the organizers, around 20,000 to 25,000 participants are likely to attend the same, who will start coming to Ramlila Ground from the intervening night of 19-20, March 2023,” the advisory read.

The diversion points today are: Maharaja Ranjeet Singh Marg, Mirdard Chowk, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Minto Road R/L, R/A Kamala Mkt. to Hamdard Chowk, Ajmari Gate, Bhavbhuti Marg, Chaman Lal Marg, Paharganj Chowk.

“Traffic restrictions/regulation/diversion may be imposed on 20 March from 9 AM on these road stretches and surrounding roads/stretches are Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, From Minto Road R/L to R/A Kamla Mkt., Vivekanand Marg, JLN Marg ( Delhi gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), R/a Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk, Chaman Lal Marg., Ajmeri Gate towards Asaf Ali Road, Pahargaj Chowk and R/A Jandewalan, Desh Bandhu Gupta Road to Ajmeri Gate,” it read.

The Delhi Police has deployed over 2,000 security personnel at the venue, reported PTI.

“The Kisan Mahapanchayat is being held to press for legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP),” the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions, said in a statement on Sunday.

Morcha leader Darshan Pal said at a press conference, “The Centre must fulfil the assurances it gave to us in writing on December 9, 2021, and also take effective steps to mitigate the ever-increasing crisis faced by farmers.”

The Morcha spearheaded an over a year-long agitation against the central government’s now-repealed farm laws, and had suspended it in December 2021 following a government assurance to consider the farmers’ pending demands, including the withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during the agitation and legal guarantee for MSP.