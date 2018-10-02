Kisan Kranti Yatra LIVE Updates: Traffic restrictions imposed on NH 24, other roads as over 30,000 farmers enter Delhi via Ghazipur border today

Kisan Kranti Yatra LIVE Updates: Farmers waiting at UP gate near Ghazipur to enter Delhi

Kisan Kranti Yatra Live updates: Irked over the poor policies of the Narendra Modi government, thousands of farmers from western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have hit the streets and are marching towards Delhi. The farmers’ march, titled Kisan Kranti Yatra, that started on September 23 from Haridwar, reached Ghaziabad on Monday evening. Agitating farmers’ from several states are participating in the movement that is led by Bharatiya Kisan Union-led Kranti Yatra.

Thousands of commuters were affected as traffic snarls hit movement of vehicles on NH 24 on Monday evening for hours following traffic restrictions imposed on NH 24 and state highways. Commuting on Tuesday will be no better with police deciding to seal UP Gate on NH-24, blocking movement of traffic between Delhi and Ghaziabad through the highway. The Hindon elevated road from UP Gate to Raj Nagar Extension and the border at Anand Vihar will also be blocked for traffic.