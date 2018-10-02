Kisan Kranti Padyatra: East Delhi comes to standstill as farmer’s march chokes highway, avoid these routes

​​​
Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic is affected on NH-9, Gazipur Border and UP Gate due to farmers' march, Kisan Kranti Padyatra.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2018 12:45 PM
East Delhi is on a standstill because of the ongoing Kisan Kranti Padyatra protests at the UP-Delhi border. Stranded vehicles have queued up on National Highway 9. Delhi Traffic Police informed that traffic on Sansad Marg has been closed in the view of demonstration by the farmers.

Police has advised motorists coming from or going to Ghaziabad to use Kondli Village road or to go via Anand Vihar.

On Monday Evening, the Delhi Traffic police issued an advisory anticipating traffic snarls in East Delhi. It said that protesters will enter Delhi with hundreds of tractor-trolleys and private vehicles, adding that the possibility of the protests being unruly cannot be ruled out. “A large number of protesters are likely to come into Delhi from bordering areas of the east district. This may create law and order situation and may disturb the peace and tranquility and endanger human life or property in the area of east district.”

