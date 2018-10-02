Kisan Kranti Padyatra: East Delhi comes to standstill as farmer’s march chokes highway, avoid these routes

Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic is affected on NH-9, Gazipur Border and UP Gate due to farmers’ march, Kisan Kranti Padyatra.

East Delhi is on a standstill because of the ongoing Kisan Kranti Padyatra protests at the UP-Delhi border. Stranded vehicles have queued up on National Highway 9. Delhi Traffic Police informed that traffic on Sansad Marg has been closed in the view of demonstration by the farmers.

Traffic Alert Sansad marg is closed due to demonstration. Kindly avoid the stretch. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 2, 2018

Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic is affected on NH-9, Ghazipur Border and UP Gate due to farmers’ march.

Traffic Alert Traffic is affected on NH-9,Gazipur Border & UP Gate due to Kisan Movement from UP Gaziabad Side. Motorists coming from Gaziabad side & vice-versa are advised to use Kondli Bridge or Road no. 56/Anand Vihar/GT Road. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 2, 2018

Police has advised motorists coming from or going to Ghaziabad to use Kondli Village road or to go via Anand Vihar.

Traffic Alert Traffic is affected on NH-9,Gazipur Border & UP Gate due to demonstration. Motorists coming from Gaziabad side & vice-versa are advised to use Kondli Village or Anand Vihar. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 2, 2018

On Monday Evening, the Delhi Traffic police issued an advisory anticipating traffic snarls in East Delhi. It said that protesters will enter Delhi with hundreds of tractor-trolleys and private vehicles, adding that the possibility of the protests being unruly cannot be ruled out. “A large number of protesters are likely to come into Delhi from bordering areas of the east district. This may create law and order situation and may disturb the peace and tranquility and endanger human life or property in the area of east district.”