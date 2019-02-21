Kirti Azad’s hit-wicket days after quitting BJP: Congress workers looted polling booths for him

Azad was suspended from the BJP in 2015 after targetting Union Minister Arun Jaitley. (Source: Kirti Azad Twitter)

Days after formally joining the Congress party, cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad has said that Congress workers looted polling booths for his late father and him during the late 90s, when EVMs were not part of the Indian electoral system. Bhagwat Jha Azad, Kirti Azad’s late father, was a member of the Indira Gandhi-led Congress cabinet, and had also was the Chief Minister of Bihar in the 1980s.

Azad had said that he had regretted being in BJP and felt ‘politically orphaned’ and decided to make his way back to home (Congress). Addressing a gathering at his first public appearance after joining the Congress in Bihar’s Darbhanga, Azad was quoted as saying “The Congress Workers looted polling booth for My father,for Nagendra Baba ..for me too in 1999 ..those days booth loot was possible ..nowadays it’s not possible because of EVM”

Latching on to the remarks by Kirti Azad, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra questioned Rahul Gandhi if the agenda of ‘looting’ polling booths is the real reason why the Congress chief wants EVMs out of 2019 lok sabha elections.

Former BJP MP Kirti Azad was welcomed into Congress by party president Rahul Gandhi. Azad has had two terms as an MP from Darbhanga and was with the BJP for more than a decade; he was suspended from the BJP in December 2015 for attacking Union minister Arun Jaitley over alleged corruption in Delhi and District Cricket Association.