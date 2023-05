Kiren Rijiju replaced as Law minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal to take over

Kiren Rijiju has been replaced as the Minister of State, Law and shunted to the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Arjun Ram Meghwal replaces him.

