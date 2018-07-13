Kiran Reddy back in Congress: Former Andhra Pradesh CM meets Rahul Gandhi, rejoins grand old party

Reddy, along with many of his associates, met Gandhi and decided that they would work for strengthening the Congress.

Former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy has rejoined the Congress party. Reddy had resigned from Congress in 2014 to protest against bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. The former chief minister, who was considered a Gandhi family loyalist, had floated his own Jai Samaikyandhra Party. Reddy met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day. Reddy, who has stayed away from active politics for almost four years, was once speculated to join the BJP.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced Reddy’s return to the party. Reddy, along with many of his associates, met Gandhi and decided that they would work for strengthening the Congress, Surjewala said. Reddy also met AICC Andhra Pradesh in-charge Oommen Chandy, APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy and former Union minister M M Pallam Raju.

Speaking to media, Reddy asserted that unless a Congress government comes back in Delhi, justice will not be done to the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “Implementation of the Reorganisation Act, special status, special incentives — all this will be possible only if the Congress comes back to power. The present Indian government, the state government and the opposition parties have failed miserably to implement the Reorganisation Act,” he said.

As per reports, the former Andhra chief minister has sought a key position in the All India Congress Committee, befitting his stature. A big critic of TDP supremo and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy is said to be keen on becoming an AICC General Secretary and has conveyed this to senior party leaders, PTI reported citing sources.

Recently, former Union minister M M Pallam Raju and Rajya Sabha member T Subbarami Reddy had held talks with Reddy. Interestingly, Reddy’s younger brother Kishore Kumar joined the TDP a few months ago.