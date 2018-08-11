Kiran Bedi ‘violates’ spirit of oath of secrecy, ‘divulging’ secret communications, says Puducherry CM

Kiran bedi and V Narayanasamy (File)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has charged Lt Governor Kiran Bedi with “violating the spirit of oath of secrecy”by “divulging all secret official communications” through social media and said it was “unbecoming” of a constitutional authority. In his letter to Bedi yesterday, he pointed out that though as an Administrator she had taken oath of office and secrecy, she has been issuing every day all official “secret communications violating the oath of secrecy which was unbecoming of a constitutional authority.”

A copy of his letter was distributed to reporters here today. Recalling his meeting with Bedi where he had apprised her of Lt Governor’s powers, he said, “You brushed aside whatever I told you about the constitutional powers of the elected government.”

Noting that the Lt Governor was issuing day in and day out orders without authority which only confused the officers, the Chief Minister claimed that they (officials) “need not obey the orders of the Lt Governor and can ignore them.”

Narayanasamy, whose government is locked in a running battle with Bedi on various issues in the past two years, said he was “ready to cooperate with the Lt Governor” if she acted on the aid and advice of Council of Ministers. “I am willing to cooperate with you if you do no not block welfare schemes and if you act within the Constitution and the law book,” the Chief Minister said in his letter.