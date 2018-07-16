Kiran Bedi trolled for congratulating ‘Puducherrians’ on France FIFA win; here’s former IPS officer’s befitting reply

Kiran Bedi gave them a befitting reply on Twitter early this morning saying that Puducherry and France share a very memorable historical bond.

For Puducherry Lieutenant Governor and former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, Monday started with what’s called the Twitter attack! And as everyone knows, the Twitterati in India spares no one. This happened as Bedi congratulated the people of Puducherry for France’s victory in FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, Bedi said that Puducherrians, the erstwhile French Territory won the World Cup.

Bedi, a popular figure on Twitter with more than 11 million followers, tweeted, “We the Puducherrians (erstwhile French Territory) won the World Cup. ???????? Congratulations Friends. What a mixed team-all French. Sports unite.”

Soon after her tweet, the Puducherry LG was trolled for terming Puducherry (Pondicherry), a French territory. Twitter users even asked her to pull her tweet down. “We are Indians Madam. Your publicity stunts need to stop..” said one of the trollers on Twitter. “You are happy that we were French colonial…and we idiots from Delhi dreamt of making you Chief Minister… anyways I thought u became Governor of Indian territory…but… leave it….” tweeted a user.

However, Kiran Bedi gave them a befitting reply on Twitter early this morning saying that Puducherry and France share a very memorable historical bond. “Good #MorningNutrition. We in Puducherry wanted France to win d #WorldCup as d UT of Puducherry has a very memorable historical bond with #France. Thousands of Puducherrians have maintained close ties with France. France also generously supports Puducherry in several ways @ANI”, Bedi tweeted.

Meanwhile, the first woman IPS officer’s tweet go down well with political parties as well. Congress leader Ajay Maken ridiculed Bedi and suggested PM Narendra Modi find a replacement for the position Kiran Bedi holds. “This statement of @thekiranbedi is unacceptable and is definitely anti-national. @narendramodi ji should recall @thekiranbedi immediately- May consider @drharshvardhan or @ManojTiwariMP or @VijayGoelBJP as a replacement!”, tweeted Maken.

After a month-long FIFA World cup in Russia, France on Sunday won its second World Cup title with a 4-2 victory on Croatia in a high-octane final at the Luzhniki Stadium. It was the highest-scoring final since England beat West Germany 4-2 after extra-time in 1966 and the highest in normal time since Brazil beat Sweden 5-2 60 years ago.