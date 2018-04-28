Kiran Bedi ties free rice to sanitation, Opposition slams move

Kiran Bedi was anguished to see the ‘slow pace’ of rural sanitation despite the efforts made to transform the villages into neat and clean village (Source: PTI)

Courting controversy, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today directed authorities to make clean villages, a precondition for distribution of free rice which was strongly objected by Opposition parties. Giving a backgrounder to her direction, Bedi cited poor sanitation condition in rural Puducherry during her visits and to make a turnaround, she directed linking rice distribution to good sanitation in villages.

DMK Working President M K Stalin, in a tweet, released a copy of her letter to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in which she apprised him that she has directed the Director of Civil Supplies in this regard. Bedi, in her communique said to inculcate a sense of responsibility amongst the local community, “we require to cast a duty upon the local community for maintenance of their localities clean and healthy.”

The rice distribution “shall, therefore, be made conditional to the certification that the village is open defecation free and free of strewn garbage and plastics,” she

said. “Accordingly, I have issued directions to the Director of Civil Supplies. A notice to the villages be given for a period of four weeks till 31 May to make the villages clean,” she said.

Bedi, in her letter dated today told the Chief Minister that she was writing to him to bring to his attention the poor sanitation condition in the rural pockets of the Union Territory, “which I was a witness to during my 155th week end visit to Mannadipet village.” She said she was anguished to see the ‘slow pace’ of rural sanitation despite the efforts made to transform the villages into neat and clean village under swachh bharat mission.

The Lt Governor said in rural visits, the community leaders have been “vociferous and proactive,” raising various demands. However, the same “enthusiasm and impatience was not shown by them to actively and earnestly participate in Swachh