Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry lieutenant governor by President

Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry lieutenant governor: Kiran Bedi was removed from the post of lieutenant governor of Puducherry by President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, a Rashtrapati Bhavan release said.

In place of Bedi, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given the additional charge of the union territory.

A Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson informed that Kiran Bedi will “cease to hold” the office of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, PTI reported.

Ajay Kumar Singh, press secretary to the President, said in a statement: “The President has directed that Dr. Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made.”

