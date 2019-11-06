Kiran Bedi breaks silence on Delhi Police protests, says seniors must protect cops

Posters in support of Kiran Bedi put up outside Delhi Police HQ. (Photo/PTI)

Delhi Police vs lawyers clash: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor (L-G) and former top cop Kiran Bedi on Wednesday came out strongly in support of police personnel in the ongoing tussle between the Delhi Police and lawyers. In a series of cryptic tweets, Bedi appeared to be backing the Delhi Police while raising questions over ‘leadership’.

“Leadership is a ‘Character’ that takes responsibility and takes tough decisions. It is a ‘life’ of ‘doing’… Tough times go, Memories of Tough Acts Remain,” Bedi, who was the first woman IPS officer, tweeted.

“Delhi Police should take a stand and be firm on it come what may,” she told news agency PTI on Tuesday when hundreds of police personnel held an unprecedented protest outside Police Headquarters in the national capital against last Saturday’s incident at violence at Tis Hazari court premises.

Good #MorningNutrition Leadership is a ‘Character’ that takes responsibility and takes tough decisions.

It is a ‘life’ of ‘doing’…

Tough times go, Memories of Tough Acts Remain. — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) November 6, 2019

Chants of “Kiran Bedi lao, Delhi Police” and “Police Commissioner Kaisa Ho, Kiran Bedi Jaisa Ho” were heard repeatedly during the unprecedented protests by the police that rocked the national capital on Tuesday. The slogans calling for strong leadership like Kiran Bedi were raised even as Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik tried to pacify the agitated cops.

How Kiran Bedi handled Tis Hazari-like incident 31 years ago

This is not for the first time that lawyers and Delhi Police have clashed. The Tis Hazari Court witnessed a similar blow-up in 1988 too. In January 1988, a lawyer was arrested for theft in St. Stephen’s college. He was brought to the court handcuffed, which was objected to by the lawyers. They demanded suspension and arrest of the cops who handcuffed the lawyer. Bedi was serving as DCP (North) then.

The protests continued for days before the situation exploded on January 21, 1988, when police lathicharged lawyers who tried to gate crash into the office of DCP (North) which was situated inside the Tis Hazari Court premises then. On February 17, 1988 a mob of around 3000 people stormed the court compound and attacked lawyers and vandalised several vehicles. The advocates accused Bedi for planning the attack.

The then Police Commissioner Ved Marwah strongly supported me in the whole episode, Kiran Bedi told PTI.