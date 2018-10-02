​​​
  3. Kiran Bedi asked AIADMK lawmaker to wrap speech, MLA engages in verbal spat on stage

According to reports the MLA was neither listed for speech nor was invited on stage but was given a chance to speak after LG’s approval.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2018 6:10 PM
Dramatic scenes were witnessed on stage during an event in Puducherry when an AIADMK MLA got into heated argument with Kiran Bedi, Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory.

A verbal spat broke out between Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi and AIADMK lawmaker A Anbalagan over the duration of the MLA’s speech.

According to reports the MLA was neither listed for speech nor was invited on stage but was given a chance to speak after LG’s approval. But as he continued speaking for a longer duration, Bedi asked him to wrap up his speech. A video shared by news agency ANI shows Bedi requesting the MLA to leave the stage.

Kiran Bedi can be heard saying “Please go” with a hand gesture. But the agitated MLA snaps back and tells her, “Please go”.

There was a serious argument between the two. The MLA then started shouting on stage.

Other dignitaries looked on as the two leaders stood facing each other on stage, arguing. One of the dignitaries then got up and intervened. In the video, Kiran Bedi is seen showing her watch, possibly indicating the time MLA took for his speech.

The event was organized to commemorate Puducherry’s getting open defecation free Union Territory status.

