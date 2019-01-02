Kingpin of ISIS-inspired module planned attacks since 2009, cites ‘persecution of Muslims in India’

ISIS (Representative image)

The main accused among the 10 persons arrested by National Investigation Agency (NIA) during a massive search operation conducted on December 26 to bust an ISIS-inspired module has confessed that the thought to carry out ‘jihadist activities’ first struck him in 2009. Mufti Suhail, the prime accused, said the motive behind the planning was “persecution of Muslims in India”. However, he said that lack of resources proved to be main roadblock. These details were revealed by Suhail during interrogation, The Indian Express reported.

Suhail, 29, is a native of Amroha and worked as a Mufti in a Madrasa at Hakim Mahtab Uddin Hashmi Road, in the UP district. He was arrested from Jaffrabad, Delhi. Suhail had assigned other team members with responsibilities like procuring arms, explosives and other accessories to prepare IEDs and pipe-bombs.

During the interrogation, Suhail told NIA officials that Babri Masjid demolition had angered him and he believed there is discrimination against Muslims in the country. He also alleged that the Muslims were not given jobs, according to the IE report. “Suhail is highly radicalised and justifies his actions. He said he had been motivated because Muslims suffer injustice in the country. He was earlier attracted to Al Qaeda and Taliban but could never approach any of them. With Islamic State recruiting online, he found a handler who guided him through his latest adventure,” an investigator was quoted as saying by IE.

NIA carried out searches at 17 locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with the assistance of Delhi Police and Uttar Pradesh Police/Anti-Terror Squad (ATS). “It was ascertained that Mufti Mohd. Suhail @ Hazrath and his associates have mobilized funds and have procured weapons, ammunition and explosive material to prepare IED’s and bombs and they plan to carry out explosions and fidayeen attacks at places of importance in & around Delhi and also target crowded places. To disrupt and dismantle the module, searches were carried out at 6 places in Jafrabad, Seelampur, Delhi, and 11 places in Uttar Pradesh i.e. 6 in Amroha, 2 in Lucknow, 2 in Hapur and 1 in Meerut and huge quantities of explosive material, arms and ammunition and other incriminating material and documents were seized,” the NIA said in a statement.

The seized items included 25 kg of explosive material, such as Potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate, Sulphur, Sugar material paste, 12 pistols, 150 rounds of live am m unit ion, 1 country-made rocket launcher, 112 alarm clocks, mobile phone circuits, batteries, 51 pipes, remote control car triggering switch, wireless digital doorbell for remote switch, steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, 3 laptops, knife, sword, ISIS-related literature and a cash amount of Rs. 7.5 lakhs approximately, the NIA informed.